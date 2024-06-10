Russian oil, gas budget revenues on the rise in January - May — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Oil and gas revenues of the Russian federal budget surged by 73.5% year on year in January - May 2024 to 4.95 trillion rubles ($55.6 bln), the Ministry of Finance reports on its website.

"In line with parameters of the socioeconomic outlook, a steady surplus of oil and gas revenues above their base level is also expected in months to come," the ministry noted.

Non-oil and gas revenues in January - May of this year gained 34.1% annually to 9.34 trillion rubles ($104.9 bln).