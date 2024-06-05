EuroChem captures one fifth of Brazilian fertilizer market in 2023 — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. EuroChem delivered eight million metric tons of fertilizers to Brazil and secured 20% of total sales in the country, CEO Oleg Shiryaev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"EuroChem is one of key fertilizer suppliers to the Brazilian market - in 2023, we sold eight million metric tons of fertilizers in the Brazilian market. This accounts for approximately 20% of total sales in Brazil," Shiryaev said.

The majority of these fertilizers were produced in Russia, the chief executive noted.

"Brazil is the largest country buying fertilizers from EuroChem. We are supplying more than 35% of fertilizers exactly to Brazil," Shiryaev added.

EuroChem is working in Brazil for 15 years, completed construction and launched a fertilizer plant this year and has a large distribution chain there, he noted.