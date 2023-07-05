Unemployment in Russia at historically low level of around 3% — PM

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Unemployment in Russia is at a historically low level and totals slightly over 3%, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Regarding the labor market, you are very well aware of the situation here: the historical level of unemployment of 3.1% and 3.2%," he said.

In this context Mishustin noted that Russian authorities tried "to fine tune the reskilling system." "When companies left and dismissal threats arose we created a lot of reskilling programs," he said.