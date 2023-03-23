Russia seeks to strengthen ties with allies, find new worthy partners — PM

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Developing ties with allied states is a priority for Russia, especially with China, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, delivering his annual report to the State Duma Thursday.

"Strengthening cooperation with our allies and searching for new promising partners is the government’s priority. We view it as particularly important to develop trade and economic, as well as scientific and technical cooperation with China," the Prime Minister said.

He noted that he and his Chinese counterpart soon plan to approve the cooperation plan for 2030, which will include all the main directions of joint work with the Chinese.

Mishustin also noted that Russia is chairing the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) this year and will take measures to increase cooperation within this association.

"We plan to take measures to increase joint projects in energy, transport, and digital transformation. Our main focus will be to develop alternative logistical chains and improve the investment climate," the Prime Minister explained.