Russia exported about 22 mln metric tons of grain over last five months — Putin

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia has exported about 22 mln metric tons of grain over the last five months and is ready to supply 4-5 mln metric tons more by the year-end, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the meeting of the Strategic Development and National Projects Council.

"Russia has exported about 22 mln metric tons of grain over the last five months alone, predominantly to Asian and African nations. We are ready to supply 4-5 mln metric tons of grain more by the end of this year, and by the end of the agricultural year, that is, by June 30, 2023, considering the record high harvest - and we have the record-breaking harvest, I would like to congratulate the rural community with it once again - we will be able to bring total export supplies to 50 mln metric tons," Putin said.

Russia is currently one of major supplies of grain, vegetable oils and fertilizers to the global market, the President said. "At the same time, satisfaction of domestic needs and faithful performance of obligations under foreign contracts is the unconditional priority for us," he added.