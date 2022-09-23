Service of Mir cards suspended in Uzbekistan due to technical reasons

TASHKENT, September 23. /TASS/. The service of cards of the Russian payment system Mir has been suspended in Uzbekistan since September 23 due to technical procedures, the press service of the republic’s interbank payment system Uzcard reported on Friday.

"The common to the whole republic processing center notifies you that due to necessary technical procedures on the side of the participant of the Uzcard payment system starting 9:00 am (7:00 am Moscow time - TASS) on September 23, 2022 suspends the service of Mir cards in the infrastructure of the Uzcard payment system and the work of co-badging cards of Uzcard Mir abroad," according to a statement released on the website of Uzcard.

Co-badging cards of Uzcard Mir work as normal in the infrastructure of the Uzcard payment system on the territory of Uzbekistan, the statement added.