NLMK announces mandatory conversion of GDRs into shares for foreign depositories

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. NLMK has announced the mandatory conversion of global depositary receipts (GDRs) that are in custody of foreign depositories, into ordinary shares after October 12, 2022. Mandatory conversion also applies to holders that are, due to the imposed restrictions, unable to carry out the conversion in any other way, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Holders are entitled to file a request with AO Raiffeisenbank until October 12, 2022.

"If AO Raiffeisenbank has no justified reservations regarding the completeness and/or integrity of the information provided in the request, and if the total amount of DRs requested for conversion does not exceed the amount of DRs in circulation, the conversion of depository receipts into ordinary shares is to take place after 12 October 2022," the statement said.

Moreover, NLMK Group intends to file an application with AO Raiffeisenbank between August 15 and 19, 2022, to express its consent to undergo automatic conversion, the company added. Depository receipts in custody of Russian depositories can undergo the automatic conversion.

Earlier reports said the Bank of Russia decided to start the automatic conversion of depositary receipts in custody of Russian depositories into shares on August 15, 2022.