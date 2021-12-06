Putin, Modi urge ministries to finalize talks on mutual protection of investments

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have urged the ministries of the two countries to finalize the talks on an intergovernmental agreement on mutual protection of investments, according to a joint statement released on the Kremlin website following the visit of Russian President to India on Monday.

"The sides urged the corresponding ministries to finalize negotiations of the Bilateral Investment Treaty in a spirit of mutual understanding in order to protect mutual investments," the document said.

The previous intergovernmental agreement on encouragement and mutual protection of investments between Russia and India expired in April 2017.

The long-term target of the trade and economic relationship between the two countries is an increase by 2025 in bilateral trade to $30 bln and in mutual investment to $15 bln.