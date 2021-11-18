Yakutia gas project to create more than 1,000 jobs - head of region

YAKUTSK, November 18. /TASS/. The implementation of the Yakutsk gas project will create more than 1 thousand jobs, the press service of the regional government said on Thursday.

Comprehensive development of the resource base of YATEC JSC (Yakut Fuel and Energy Company) - the Yakutia Gas Project (LNG) - involves the construction of 1.4 thousand km of trunk pipeline from Kysyl-Syr settlement in Yakutia to Ayan settlement in Khabarovsk Territory and the production of up to 18 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year.

"The enterprise will attract enormous human, raw and physical resources. More than 1 thousand new high-paying jobs will be created, and the gas production level will increase to 28 billion cubic meters per year. The Yakutia LNG project resolves important socio-economic issues. It's not only about production and exploration records, but first of all about bringing the quality of life of our citizens to a new level", the Head of Yakutia Aysen Nikolayev said at a meeting on implementation of investment projects in Yakutia with Yury Trutnev, ussia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD).

The project will allow to supply 14 settlements of the Megino-Kangalassky, Amginsky and Ust-Maisky districts with gas, which are home to over 16 thousand people. "Gas refilling infrastructure will also be developed, which in turn will have a positive effect on agriculture as well," the press service added.

As Deputy Minister said at the meeting, more than 130 billion rubles were invested in major projects. "There are 54 investment projects with state support in Yakutia today. Of these, 25 projects have already been launched and 29 are underway. <...> More than 10,000 jobs have been created," Trutnev said.

YATEC is engaged in exploration and production of natural gas, gas condensate and liquefied hydrocarbon gas in the fields and licensed subsoil areas in the Republic of Sakha. It is Yakutia's main gas producer.