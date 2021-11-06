Gas pumping to Germany via Yamal-Europe halted again

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Direct gas supplies to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline were halted again on Saturday and reverse flows started, according to data provided by the European gas transport operator Gascade.

Gas deliveries were suspended from 9:00 am to 10:00 am Moscow time, after which reverse gas flows started via the pipeline backwards from Germany to Poland. The reverse flows currently stand at around 139,500 cubic meters per hour.

Previously pumping to Germany via Yamal-Europe was resumed on Thursday after a five-day suspension and reverse supplies.

Gazprom said then that European consumers’ requests for Russian gas deliveries were fulfilled in full, while the fluctuations of the Russian gas demand depended on virtual requirements of purchasers.

The Yamal-Europe transnational gas pipeline stretches over the territory of Russia, Belarus, Poland, and Germany. The design capacity of the pipeline is 32.9 bln cubic meters of gas per year.