OPEC+ ministers schedule next talks for December 2, 2021

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The next meeting of the OPEC+ countries is scheduled for December 2. At the current meeting, which ended on Thursday, the countries agreed to continue increasing oil production by 400,000 bpd in December.

According to the production schedule for December, Russia can increase oil production to 10.018 mln bpd, Saudi Arabia - up to 10.018 mln bpd.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a press conference following the OPEC+ ministerial meeting that the oil market is currently recovering, but Russia sees a number of factors that do not support stronger output growth within the OPEC+ deal.