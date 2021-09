MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Aeroflot plans to start flights to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) from October 1, the airline announced on Friday.

"Flights SU0156/SU0157 Moscow - Punta Cana - Moscow will be operated on an Airbus A350-900 aircraft three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays," the airline says.

Russia completely lifted restrictions on flights to the Dominican Republic at the end of August. Azur Air also operates charter flights there.