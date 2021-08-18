Euro reaches 86 rubles on Moscow Exchange first time since June 29

MOSCOW, August 18. / TASS /. The euro rate in the course of currency trading on the Moscow Exchange went down to 86 rubles, according to the data of the site at 08:48 Moscow time. The last time the euro was at 86 rubles on June 29, 2021. By 9:23 Moscow time, the euro exchange rate decreased by 0.09%, to 86.02 rubles, the dollar exchange rate by 0.21%, to 73.4 rubles.

The cost of the October futures contract for Brent oil on the London ICE exchange is growing by 0.43%, to $ 69.33 per barrel. The WTI crude oil rises in price by 0.39% and is traded at $66.6 per barrel.