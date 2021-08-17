Court fines Google 14 mln rubles for refusal to delete banned information

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. A magistrate court in Moscow fined Google 14 million rubles ($190,479) for the refusal to remove prohibited information, on considering five protocols filed against the IT giant, the court’s press service told TASS.

"Google was found guilty of committing five administrative offenses. Under five protocols the company was sentenced to an administrative fine of 14 million rubles," the court’s official said.

Earlier the court fined Google 9.5 mln rubles ($129,240) under three administrative protocols for the refusal to delete prohibited information and 3 mln rubles ($40,812) for the refusal to locate databases of its Russian users on the territory of the country. Thus, in total the Russian courts fined Google LLC 26.5 mln rubles ($360,565).

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) reported that YouTube, owned by Google LLC, had failed to remove about 5,000 prohibited pieces of content. According to the watchdog, the YouTube administration ignores the demands of the agency to remove pieces of content containing false information, including about the coronavirus.

The agency clarified that video hosting is the leader in terms of the volume of illegal content that has not been deleted. Since the beginning of the year, 11 protocols have been drawn up against Google LLC for not deleting illegal pieces of content. The regulator also went to court in connection with the company's refusal to locate the databases of its Russian users in the country.