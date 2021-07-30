Finance Ministry does not expect drop in budget revenue is gasoline export is banned

MOSCOW, July 30. / TASS /. The idea being discussed in the government to introduce a temporary ban on the export of gasoline will not lead to a drop in budget revenues in the form of an export duty on the export of petroleum products, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov told reporters on Friday.

"If the export of gasoline decreases, then the receipt of excise taxes will increase. Because if gasoline is not exported, then it goes to the domestic market, where the excise tax is paid. Therefore, we do not expect any shortfall in income in this regard," Sazanov said.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Energy Nikolai Shulginov said that he was considering the possibility of limiting the export of gasoline from the country if the rise in prices for fuel in wholesale continues. The decision can be made after July 30. According to the Federal Customs Service, Russian oil companies reduced gasoline exports in May 2021 by 24.9% compared to May last year - to $ 235 mln .The volumes decreased by 30.6% - to 407,600 tonnes. At the same time, in January-May 2021, exports decreased by 5.8% - to $ 1.231 billion, and volumes - by 18.8%, to 2.489 mln tonnes.

