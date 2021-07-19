Russia ready to consultations with EU on government procurement dispute — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to hold consultations with the European Union on the dispute related to discriminatory procurement within the WTO framework, clarify aspects doubtful for the EU and show their conformity to WTO rules, department director of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Ekaterina Mayorova told reporters on Monday.

The EU made a decision to initiate a dispute with Russian within the framework of WTO regarding "discriminatory procurement by Russian state-owned enterprises," the press service of the European Commission said earlier on Monday.

"We are ready to hold consultations with EU representatives on this matter. We hope we will be able as a result to clarify aspects of Russian regulation of procurement giving rise to EU doubts and demonstrate their conformity to rules of the World Trade Organization," Mayorova said.