McDonald's opens first chain restaurants in Khabarovsk

KHABAROVSK, December 23. / TASS /. Popular fast food chain McDonald’s opened its first two restaurants in Khabarovsk on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

This week McDonald’s opened the chain’s first restaurant in the Far East in Vladivostok, then two more establishments were opened there as well.

Overall, in Primorye and Khabarovsk Region, five network establishments opened in a span of a week. In 2021, in the Far Eastern Federal District (DFO), there are plans to open MakAvto (Drive Through) and MakDostavki (McDonald's Delivery) outlets. "This month we opened five network enterprises: two in Khabarovsk and three in Vladivostok," said Marc Carena, General Director of McDonald’s in Russia, at the opening ceremony in Khabarovsk. He specified that in the future, up to 500 jobs will be created in Khabarovsk.

The chain restaurants were opened in the shopping centers Na Pushkina and Brosko Mall. They are designed for 221 and 132 customers, respectively. According to the company, service and production systems will be introduced at enterprises in Khabarovsk, such as a standard kitchen with the Made for You system, which allows you to prepare fresh meals directly to order for delivery, to take away or to be consumed at a table in the sales area. The menus of all enterprises in the Far East include classic burgers and French fries, milk shakes and desserts. "Over the next five years, McDonald’s plans to invest more than 2 bln rubles in the development of the region. At the first stage, the company has already invested more than 500 mln rubles in the economy and development of the Far Eastern Federal District," Carena added.