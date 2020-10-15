Media: Tesla to set up car maintenance center on Hainan

HAIKOU, October 15. /TASS/. The US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla will set up a maintenance system in China's Hainan province, reported the Hainan Daily.

Tesla has signed an agreement with Hainan Internet Industry Innovation Park Fuxingcheng to build an exhibition pavilion and test center in the province. The company seeks to create an integrated business model on the island with the provision of services both online and offline, the publication writes. The agreement with Fuxingcheng Park was signed on October 13 as part of the Hainan free trade port program.

"Hainan has accelerated the construction of the free trade port and has taken a number of measures to promote the use of cars running on new energy sources, which strengthened Tesla's confidence in the need to increase investment in the province," said Tesla spokesman for te region Xu Yao. "Our company hopes to use the port's preferential policy benefits and will actively promote the development of sustainable transport on Hainan."

On September 22, Tesla registered and established its representative office in the administrative center of Hainan — Haikou. The field of activity of the local office includes the sale and repair of electric vehicles, retail trade of auto parts and maintenance of infrastructure for charging electric vehicles.

To the year 2030 with no gas

In order to combat environment pollution and protect ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars with conventional gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030. For these purposes, the government will encourage the residents to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the infrastructure necessary for them.

Starting from August 1, 2018, the authorities have already introduced a special quota for obtaining state-standard numbers for ordinary types of vehicles. Meanwhile, according to the last year's data, there were more than 23,000 "green" cars registered on Hainan, which is about 1.8% of the total number of cars on the island. In order to service eco-friendly vehicles there are more than 4.600 charging stationins in the province.

Since 2019, according to the authorities, all companies and state-owned enterprises on the island are committed to switching to "green" cars. By 2030, they plan to install about 940,000 spots for recharging electric and hybrid cars on the island.