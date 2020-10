MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The CEO of Russia’s Bank Trust, Mikhail Khabarov, was detained on suspicion of a large-scale fraud after questioning by the Russian Investigative Committee, his lawyer Vladimir Slashchev told TASS.

"After a questioning at the Russian Investigative Committee, my client Khabarov was detained. <...> [Moscow’s] Presnensky Court is to rule on placing him under arrest. Investigators have requested custody for him," he said.