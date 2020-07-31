Russia to tender for supply of protective means to Europe, says minister

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian companies are starting the delivery of pilot batches and samples of protective means, including masks, to Europe, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS, adding that after certification they will participate in tenders for supply to European countries.

"We are working with the Slovenian, Polish and Slovak certification labs on the issue of certifying our products. Depending on the product, the certification terms will range from several weeks to several months. After being certified in Europe, we plan to participate in respective tenders," he said.

Russia has already sent samples of masks and suits to a number of states, for example, to Finland, for exploration by potential buyers. "At the end of this or the beginning of next year a pilot batch of protective masks will be sent to Greece," the minister said, adding that samples of disinfectants have been delivered for certification to Slovenia.

Russian producers boast competitive terms and prices, particularly concerning companies with complete production cycle, Manturov noted.

Russia has also supplied commercial batches of coronavirus test systems to Egypt and is negotiating deliveries with Pakistan, he added. In mid-July Russian companies sent 30,000 protective suits and other means to Turkmenistan’s health ministry.

Export of protective means during the pandemic is only possible with the Industry and Trade Ministry’s permission.