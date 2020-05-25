‘Let’s invest in reaching a better understanding’: Top EU diplomat stresses energy ties

BRUSSELS, May 25. /TASS/. The European Union and Russia depend on each other in the energy sphere and confidence-based relations should be built in this regard, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said on Monday at the Annual German Ambassadors’ Conference 2020.
"We should remember that in energy there is mutual dependency, which I don’t have to remember you of, in Germany. We need to buy gas, but they need to sell. So let’s invest in reaching a better understanding among us where each of us comes from and how we can build trust to move forward together," Borrell said.