Kremlin aware of US probes into suspicious oil futures trading

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin has seen media reports that the American authorities had launched investigations into suspicious transactions with oil futures to find out whether oil traders might have raked in millions of dollars by having insider information about the OPEC+ interaction strategy project prepared by Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We have seen reports in the mass media but we do not know to what extent they are consistent with facts," Peskov said.

"The number of false reports and factoids in the mass media is so high now that this should be perceived with great reservations," he added.