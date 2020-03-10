Russian economy is strong enough to get through volatility in oil market — Kremlin

Oil prices recovery to take several months, says energy minister

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The Russian economy has the necessary margin of safety to get through the volatility in the oil market, while the demand reduction was predictable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I want to remind you of the president’s repeated statement: amid this turbulence and volatility of world markets, the Russian economy has the necessary margin of safety to dump this temporary instability," he said.

Peskov added that industry experts began to register "the decline in demand for oil and oil products on world markets even earlier."