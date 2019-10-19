Arctic LNG-2 may be one of the first to claim investment from National Wealth Fund

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. The Arctic LNG-2 project may be one of the first to qualify for investments from the National Wealth Fund, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

"In theory, Arctic LNG-2 will be one of the first who can qualify (for investment from National Wealth Fund - TASS) based on its quality," Siluanov said.

According to him, both mechanisms for transferring funds through VEB and through "direct investment" are possible.

Arctic LNG-2 project is Novatek’s second liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant. The launch of the plant on the basis of the Gydan deposits is scheduled for 2022-2023. Its capacity will be around 19.8 mln tonnes of LNG per year.