Hainan plans to increase train speed to 350 km per hour

HAIKOU, October 6. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities plan to modernize the region’s railway network by increasing the train speed to 350 km/h, said head of the Hainan Transport Department Lin Dong.

"Currently, we plan to increase the railway speed to 350 km/h. We also intend to modernize the Sanya-Ladong railway lines, as well as to launch the Haikou-Chengmai suburban trains along the ring line," he said.

Hainan Ring High Speed ​​Railway was commissioned in December 2015. The 653-km-long line runs along the coast of the island and has 26 stations. The fastest commute by train from Haikou to Sanya takes an hour and 43 minutes currently.

During the first year of its operation, the speed along the railway on the island was 200 km/h, now it reaches the intended indicators of 250 km/h.