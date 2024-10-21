Russian Pacific Fleet’s naval group calls at Thilawa port in Myanmar

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. A naval group of the Russian Pacific Fleet called at the port of Thilawa in Myanmar, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The Pacific Fleet’s naval group consisting of the corvettes Gromky, Rezky and Hero of Russia Aldar Tsydenzhapov has made a business call at the port of Thilawa in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to prepare for and participate in joint naval drills," the press office said in a statement.

Earlier, the Pacific Fleet’s naval group crossed the Andaman Sea where it practiced assigned objectives of its long-distance deployment in the Asia-Pacific region, it said.

The Russian Pacific Fleet’s naval group and Myanmar’s naval forces will hold the joint maritime security exercise Marumex 2024 in the northern part of the Andaman Sea on October 22-24.

The drills aim to comprehensively develop and strengthen naval cooperation between the two countries, jointly counter global threats and ensure safe shipping in the Asia-Pacific region.