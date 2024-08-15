Over 3,000 people visited VOIN Center's booth at Army Forum

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. More than 3,000 people visited the booth of the VOIN Center for Military-Sports Training and Patriotic Upbringing of the Youth at the Army 2024 Forum, the center's press service told TASS.

"More than 3,000 people visited the booth of the VOIN Center at the 10th anniversary Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum, which was held on August 12-14 at the Patriot Center. Everyone had an opportunity to assemble a drone on their own and show their drone control skills via a virtual simulator. The visitors disassembled and assembled a Kalashnikov rifle both live and using a VR-helmet. Afterwards, they could demonstrate their marksmanship in shooting from different types of weapons in a laser shooting range using advanced technologies," the press center said.

In the Tactical Medicine space visitors practiced algorithms of basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation and stop bleeding using interactive mannequin simulators. According to the press service, the booth was staffed by experienced instructors of the center, many of whom had participated in combat operations.

"This zone was especially popular with visitors to our space; we received a lot of positive feedback. Even war correspondents who work in the special military operation zone expressed their desire to take a first aid course at our center," said Director of the VOIN Center Igor Kazarezov.

Over the three days of the forum, the site was visited by distinguished guests, including Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivileva, DOSAAF’s president, General Alexander Dvornikov, Rspatriot Center Director Yelena Belikova, and others.

The Center for Military-Sports Training and Patriotic Upbringing of the Youth VOIN was established by order of the Russian president and is already represented in 21 regions of the country. The center implements programs for schoolchildren and students on patriotic education and sports training, including training camps, military-sports games and competitions. It also provides advanced training for teachers in military-patriotic education of youth.