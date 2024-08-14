Smart parachute systems under development in Russia

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Smart parachute systems with navigation packages are being developed in Russia in interests of airborne troops, Chairman of the Military Scientific Committee of Airborne Troops Andrey Prokhorov told TASS on the sidelines of the Army 2024 forum,

"Yes, we are carrying such work. It enables us to perform controlled paradrop of loads at a distance. Certainly, the aspect as such, the very method of using airborne troops, such as landing parties, aerial assault, will be revised with consideration of the experience of the special military operation. At the same time, the parachute component, even taking into account experience of the special military operation, will remain the firm development vector," Prokhorov said.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.