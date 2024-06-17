Government firmly in control as elections approach in Iran — Russian intel chief

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Iran's current government is fully in control of the situation inside the country, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with TASS.

"It is up to the people of Iran to elect a new president. The election campaign is going full steam ahead. The current Iranian authorities are in full control of the situation inside the country," Naryshkin said when asked to give an assessment of the situation in Iran after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying President Raisi crashed in Iran’s Eastern Azerbaijan Province. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati, Tabriz's Friday Prayer Imam Seyyed Mohammad-Ali Al-Hashem and the chief of the presidential guard were also onboard the helicopter. All five passengers and three crew were killed in the crash.

First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber became the acting President of Iran. A snap presidential election is called for June 28.