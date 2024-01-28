Russian army repels Ukrainian attack in Zaporozhye Region — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian troops have repelled an attack of the Ukrainian army in the area of Priyutnoye over the past 24 hours and also defeated the enemy in the area of Novomikhailovka in the south Donetsk area, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk area, units of the battlegroup East supported by artillery fire repelled an attack from an assault unit of the 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Priyutnoye, Zaporozhye Region, and hit personnel of the Ukrainian army’s 79th assault combat brigade in the area of Novomikhailovka of the Donetsk People's Republic", it said.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost "up to 80 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, as well as a Grad multiple rocket launcher.".