Vucic leaves reception at Russian embassy over Kosovan servicemen apprehended in Serbia

BELGRADE, June 14. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic urgently left the reception, dedicated to the Russia Day, organized by the Russian embassy, over apprehension of armed Kosovan militants in the middle of Serbia, Vecernje Novosti reported Wednesday.

According to the report, Serbian law enforcement apprehended three armed Kosovan special forces servicemen in the central part of the republic. President Vucic, who was present at the Russian embassy at the moment, thanked the Russian side for organizing the event and for the invitation after receiving the report, and then urgently left the Russian diplomatic mission.

The three detained servicemen were reportedly armed with handguns, automatic rifles, observation equipment, radios, maps and navigation devices.