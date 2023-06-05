Kremlin spokesman refrains from commenting on Ukrainian offensive

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refrained from answering journalists' questions regarding the Ukrainian army’s counterattack and suggested the press request comments from the Defense Ministry.

"This is related to progress in the special military operation. The Defense Ministry has absolute prerogative in this respect. You have seen today's statement, made by the Defense Ministry. I have nothing to add," he said in response to a question about how the Kremlin might comment on the news about the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and whether Moscow had more information on that score.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that on June 4 the enemy launched a large-scale offensive along five sectors of the line of engagement south of Donetsk. Kiev deployed the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades from the Ukrainian strategic reserves, backed up by other military units.

"The enemy’s aim was to break through defenses at what they believe to be the most vulnerable sectors of the frontline," but the attack "failed to achieve its objectives."