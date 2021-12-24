Upgrade of Pantsyr air defense system with extended strike range being wrapped up

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Work on the Pantsyr-SM-SV new surface-to-air missile/gun system modification will be completed in 2022, Russia’s Battlefield Air Defense Chief Lieutenant General Alexander Leonov said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday.

"Work is simultaneously underway to develop the Pantsyr-SM-SV tracked surface-to-air missile system modification for the Army and the Airborne Force. The system will employ two types of surface-to-air missiles and will have an increased strike range. Its work is set to be completed in 2022," the general said.

Russia is also developing a new anti-aircraft missile system dubbed Ptitselov that will employ two types of missiles with different directing principles (thermal and laser homing missiles), Russia’s Battlefield Air Defense chief said.

Next year, Russia will also finish work on the Taifun-PVO combat vehicle for squads of anti-aircraft gunners that will be capable of employing both existing man-portable air defense systems (MANPADs) and new shoulder-fired surface-to-air missile launchers currently being developed under the Metka R&D work. The new launcher’s missile will be outfitted with an optoelectronic homing warhead unrivaled in the world and resistant to any existing and future optical interference, the general said.