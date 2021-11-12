Russian defense chief points to deteriorating military-political situation in Europe

PARIS, November 12. /TASS/. The military and political situation in Europe is deteriorating while NATO keeps beefing up its military presence near the Russian borders, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting of the Russia-France Council in the 2x2 format on Friday.

"The defense minister noted at the meeting that the military and political situation in Europe was worsening and NATO kept building up its military presence near the Russian borders. He also pointed out that the Russian initiatives aimed at raising predictability and reducing risks remained in force," Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said after the talks in Paris.

At their meeting, the defense and foreign ministers of both countries "exchanged opinions on the situation on the European continent, the situation in the Middle East and in the north of Africa," he informed.

"They also touched upon important issues of strategic stability and European security, arms control and bilateral relations," the deputy defense minister said.