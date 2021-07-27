Trials of Russia’s Il-112V military transport plane proceed according to schedule

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Trials of Russia’s latest military transport plane, Il-112V, proceed according to the schedule, said Sergei Ganin, the chief designer of the Ilyushin aircraft maker (part of the United Aircraft Corporation).

"We have achieved practical results in the Il-112 project, the plane is now performing a schedule of trials," Ganin said.

In his words, Il-112V became Russia’s first military transport plane of its class, equipped with a tail ramp. It "can carry a wide array of cargoes" and "combines an improved cargo chamber in comparison with its Soviet predecessors, and an optimal takeoff weight at the same time."

According to Ganin, the aircraft was initially designed as a multifunctional platform, with a possibility of civilian versions as well.