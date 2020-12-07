Russian Security Council Secretary, Serbian minister discuss security cooperation

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin have had a phone call to discuss the future prospects of the bilateral security cooperation, the Russian Security Council press service reported Monday.

"Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev have had a phone call with Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin," the statement reads. "Further prospects of the Russian-Serbian security cooperation were discussed."

On October 28, the Serbian parliament confirmed the new cabinet makeup, Vulin was appointed to head the Interior Ministry.