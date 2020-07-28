Su-27 and Su-30 fighters hold stratospheric dogfight in southern Russia drills

SEVASTOPOL, July 28. /TASS/. The crews of fighter jets of the Southern Military District’s composite air formation practiced an aerial battle and aerobatic maneuvers during drills, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The training flights in the stratosphere were performed by the crews of Su-27SM3 and Su-30M2 fighters from the Southern Military District’s air units stationed in the Republic of Crimea and the Krasnodar Region. During the flights, the pilots practiced searching for and detecting a notional enemy’s aircraft and conducting an aerial battle at an altitude of 12-15 kilometers," the press office said in a statement.

During the training aerial battles, the fighters’ crews performed complex aerobatic maneuvers, the statement says.

During the drills, the pilots also practiced flight navigation, piloting along the designated route and dodging a notional enemy’s air attack weapons, and also successfully landed on a notionally destroyed runway. The crews performed all the exercises both solely and as part of pairs, wings and groups, the press office said.