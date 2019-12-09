Russia to hold Caucasus 2020 strategic command and staff drills in September

"The Caucasus 2020 strategic command and staff drills scheduled for September next year will become the most important event of the Russian Armed Forces’ combat training," the defense chief stated.

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian troops will hold the Caucasus 2020 strategic command and staff drills in September next year, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Monday.

Over 4,800 drills of various scope and more than 9,000 practical combat training exercises are scheduled for the new training year for the Russian Armed Forces, Shoigu specified.

Special attention will be paid to applying the experience of modern warfare and stimulating commanders to accomplish assigned missions according to the situation, the Russian defense minister commented.

"Strict compliance with training plans helps maintain the high level of the troops’ combat capability, ensure national interests and adequately respond to possible escalations of the military and political situation in any strategic direction," Russia’s defense chief stressed.

Russia’s Southern Military District earlier announced that troops from 17 countries would take part in the Caucasus 2020 strategic command and staff drills.