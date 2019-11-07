US military halts training flights in northern Japan after F-16 dropped inert bomb

TOKYO, November 7. /TASS/. The US Air Force will suspend training flights near Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture in the wake of an incident when F-16 fighter jet accidentally dropped an inert bomb, the United States Forces Japan (USFJ) wrote on Twitter.
"USFJ takes safety seriously and Misawa has suspended inert drops until further notice," the statement reads. "This incident highlights the importance of realistic training to ensure safety of operations."
Earlier reports said that US F-16 fighter jet accidentally dropped an inert bomb outside the zone of training flights. No injuries or damage have been reported. The Japanese authorities have reprimanded Washington, demanding the US make every effort to avoid such incidents.
Minor aircraft incidents have been on the rise in Japan over the past years, which caused serious concerns among citizens. These incidents are often related to US aircraft deployed to Japan, but sometimes they also involve the country’s Self-Defense Forces.