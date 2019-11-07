US military halts training flights in northern Japan after F-16 dropped inert bomb

TOKYO, November 7. /TASS/. The US Air Force will suspend training flights near Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture in the wake of an incident when F-16 fighter jet accidentally dropped an inert bomb, the United States Forces Japan (USFJ) wrote on Twitter.

"USFJ takes safety seriously and Misawa has suspended inert drops until further notice," the statement reads. "This incident highlights the importance of realistic training to ensure safety of operations."