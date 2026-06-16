US wants to dispose of Iran's enriched uranium, not take it for itself — Trump

PARIS, June 16. /TASS/. The United States is seeking to dispose of the highly enriched Iranian uranium rather than take the material for itself, President Donald Trump said.

He confirmed that Washington is closely monitoring, primarily with the help of satellite intelligence, the condition of the three Iranian nuclear facilities containing enriched uranium that the US bombed in 2025.

According to Trump, the United States will receive these fissile materials "at an appropriate time, there's no rush at all. We have cameras from space on it. We know everybody that goes there, which is like nobody," he said.

"The entire mountain collapsed inside it. It's a very tough excavation. Nobody else can do it but us, and probably China. They have the equipment, we have the equipment. We're in no rush, but we get it. And when we get it, we'll destroy it. We're not looking to take it, we're looking to destroy it. We have plenty of It."