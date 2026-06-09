Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon rises to 3,666 — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, June 9. /TASS/. At least 29 Lebanese nationals have been killed in the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the country's south, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

According to the report, another 133 people were injured and hospitalized.

"The total number of civilians killed since the start of the military escalation on March 2 has risen to 3,666, with 11,321 wounded," the ministry stated in a report on X.

It said that the highest number of casualties over the past 24 hours was recorded in the city of Tyre, where Israeli Air Force planes attacked the residential neighborhood of El-Masakin. The airstrike left eight people dead and 32 wounded.