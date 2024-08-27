Yemen, Russia to step up cooperation in number of areas — Yemeni MFA

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Yemeni and Russian sides have agreed on steps to boost bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the energy sector, Yemeni Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsen al-Zindani said.

"We <…> discussed the situation in relations between our friendly countries in various fields and <…> agreed on steps to boost them in a number of areas, including such fields as culture, science, technologies, energy," he told a news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The relations between Russia and Yemen are "of fundamental nature," while Moscow has always played a notable role in supporting the republic and its people, the minister stressed. "We are interested in making sure that Russia is present in Yemen and that it contributes <…> to the development of its infrastructure, social and humanitarian areas," he added.