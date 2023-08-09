US adds sanctions against 8 more individuals, 5 legal entities in its Belarus list — OFAC

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. The United States has added eight more individuals and five entities, as well as one aircraft, to its Belarus sanctions list, according to the Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") of the US Department of the Treasury.

Thus, Belarusian airline Belavia, the Department of Financial Investigations of the State Control Committee of the Republic of Belarus, Belarusian Steel Works, Minsk Civil Aviation Plant No. 407, were added to the list.

Meanwhile, the list of Belarusians targeted by the restrictive measures includes Deputy Chairman of the State Control Committee - Director of the Department of Financial Investigations Igor Marshalov.

The aircraft on the sanctions list reportedly belongs to the government of Belarus.

It was reoirted earlier that the United States imposed a ban on the issuance of entry visas against 101 more Belarusian government officials and individuals associated with them. "Additionally, we are imposing visa restrictions on 101 regime officials and their affiliates for undermining or harming democratic institutions in Belarus, including several judges responsible for issuing politically-motivated sentences against Belarusians for exercising their fundamental freedoms," the US Department of State said in a statement.