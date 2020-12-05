Armenian opposition issues ultimatum for Pashinyan, demanding his resignation by Tuesday

YEREVAN, December 5. /TASS/. Armenian political opposition, which held a march and a rally in downtown Yerevan on Saturday, ended their protest outside Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s residence where they issued an ultimatum, demanding that he step down by Tuesday, December 8, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"We demand that Pashinyan resign by 12.00 (11.00 Moscow time) Tuesday. Unless he steps down, we will start protests throughout the country," said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Dashnaktsutyun party.

Opposition politicians claim that the November 9 statement signed by Pashinyan along with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, which stopped fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, was actually a capitulation. In addition, Pashinyan’s opponents put on him the blame for the country’s economic and social problems.

Pashinyan stated earlier that after the Karabakh city of Shusha was seized by Azerbaijani forces, there was no point in fighting for Armenia, because since that moment Yerevan would not have been able to turn the tide in armed confrontation. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian called for an early parliamentary election, and urged to hand over the power to the government of national accord before the election.