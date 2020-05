CAIRO, May 20. TASS/. Iraqi special security services have announced Wednesday that the possible successor of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, former leader of ISIS neutralized by the US, was captured by them, Iraq’s Alsumaria TV reported.

"Today, terrorist Abdullah Qardash, who was a contender to succeed criminal al-Baghdadi, was arrested," the channel quoted the Iraqi intelligence statement. "The arrest was carried put based on verified information.".