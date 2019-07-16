Russian envoy to UN shocked by legal nihilism of German envoy who raised MH17 topic

"We regret that certain people today could not resist the temptation to take advantage of today’s event to speculate over this very sensitive topic of the 2014 Malaysian Boeing Mh17 crash over Ukraine," the diplomat said. On the fifth anniversary of the tragedy, he offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash on behalf of Russia.

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has been flabbergasted by the legal nihilism exhibited by his German colleague Christoph Heusgen, who proposed that Russia pay compensations to the families of Malaysian Boeing MH17 victims before the investigation and the trial are completed.

"I am baffled by today’s speech of my colleague Christoph, who was referring to the international law and demonstrated a shocking case of legal nihilism, calling on Russia to pay compensations to the [families of] victims, while there has not even been a hearing, there are only suspects and nobody was blamed," Nebenzya underlined. He also addressed the US representative, asking "where are the satellite images taken by the US satellites of the crash site that the United States refused to submit?"

At the UN Security Council meeting on the issue of Ukraine’s adoption of the state language law, the German permanent representative digressed from the topic and wondered what Russia does to provide compensations for the families of 208 victims, children, women and men, who dies in the crash of the MH17 flight, which, according to him, was downed with the use of the Russian weapon. In this regard, he proposed establishing a commission to determine the truth of what had happened there and so that the victims of this tragedy learnt the truth. Representatives of the United Kingdom and the United States also addressed the topic of the Malaysian Boeing in their speeches.