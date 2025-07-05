Russian player Mirra Andreeva advances to fourth round of Wimbledon

LONDON, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Mirra Andreeva defeated American Hailey Baptiste with a score of 6:1, 6:3 in a third round match at Wimbledon. The competition is underway in London.

In the fourth round, the Russian will play against the winner of the match between American Emma Navarro (10) and the current winner of the tournament Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic (17).

Andreeva is 18 years old, she is ranked seventh in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) ranking, she has three victories in tournaments under the auspices of the organization. Her best result in a Grand Slam tournament is reaching the semifinals of the 2024 French Open. At the Olympic Games in Paris, Andreeva and Diana Schnaider won silver in doubles.

Baptiste is 23 years old, is ranked 55th in the world, and has no WTA titles to her credit. Her best result in a Grand Slam tournament is reaching the fourth round of the 2025 French Open.

The Wimbledon tournament, the most prestigious out of the four Grand Slam tournaments, has been held annually in London since 1877.

This year’s Wimbledon runs between July 1 and 14 and offers $63 million in prize money.