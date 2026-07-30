Ebola death toll in DR Congo exceeds 1,500

PRETORIA, July 30. /TASS/. The number of laboratory-confirmed Ebola deaths has reached 1,521 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after increasing by 34 over the past day, the Ministry of Communication and Media reported in a daily bulletin.

The number of Ebola cases is 3,442, marking a rise of 82 new infections within the last 24 hours. The current mortality rate stands at 44.2%.

The Ebola outbreak began on May 15 in the eastern DRC and Uganda, with the epicenter located in the Congolese province of Ituri. Ugandan medical authorities announced on July 28 that the Ebola outbreak in their country had ended.