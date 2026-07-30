Enforced claims against Google in Russia exceed $701.8 mln

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The amount of debt being compulsorily recovered in Russia from US-based Google LLC through fines and other monetary enforcement claims in favor of individuals and legal entities has exceeded 56 bln rubles ($701.8 mln), according to court and other documents reviewed by TASS.

At the end of April this year, the amount of debt subject to compulsory enforcement stood at nearly 42 bln rubles ($526.3 mln). At present, 63 enforcement proceedings have been initiated against the company. More than 56 bln rubles ($701.8 mln) are being compulsorily recovered under those proceedings. The claims include fines for violations of Russian law, enforcement fees, as well as monetary recoveries in favor of individuals and legal entities.

The first major fine imposed on Google in Russia was issued on December 11, 2018. At that time, Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor fined the company for refusing to connect to the state system containing the register of websites banned in Russia. The company received the minimum penalty - a fine of 500,000 rubles ($6,266), which it paid. Google has since been regularly fined for violations of Russian law.