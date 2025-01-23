Russia's Supreme Court declares Ukraine's Right Sector a terrorist organization — ruling

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Russian Supreme Court has declared Ukraine’s Right Sector a terrorist organization at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court has ruled to recognize Ukraine’s Right Sector as a terrorist organization," the ruling, announced by the chairman of the three-judge panel, said.

The same court ruling recognized Ukraine’s Right Youth and the Right Sector Ukrainian Volunteer Corps as terrorist organizations. Earlier, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov sent a lawsuit to the Supreme Court to add these groups to the list of terrorist groups.

Right Sector is a right-wing extremist group that was transformed into a political party in March 2014 on the basis of the Ukrainian National Assembly - Ukrainian People's Self-Defense. In November 2014, the Russian Supreme Court recognized Right Sector and Ukrainian National Assembly - Ukrainian People's Self-Defense as extremist organizations and banned their activities in Russia.

Under Russian law, participants in an organization recognized by the court as a terrorist organization are subject to criminal liability. Founders and leaders are punished by 15 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to one million rubles, ordinary participants - five to ten years in prison and a fine of up to 500,000 rubles. The property of a terrorist organization (or a branch of an international terrorist organization) is subject to confiscation for the benefit of the state. The decision on confiscation is taken by the court at the same time as the decision on dissolution of the organization.